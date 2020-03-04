Mar 4: Free Screening of Dominican Film TÚ Y YO at Word Up Books

Join Word Up Books for a free screening of Tú y yo (Dominican Republic, 2015) as part of the Documentales Sociales en las Américas series.

WHAT:

The Mrs., a widow, and Aridia, a young maid, live together in a house filled with orchids in the center of Santo Domingo. Aridia cleans, the Mrs. gardens, and when work is slow, they can share some gossip. Sometimes, the atmosphere gets tense before they can laugh again. Through an intimate portrait of two women, Tú y yo explores class, race, and the relationships that push against those categories.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

6PM - 8PM

WHERE:

Word Up Community Bookshop

2113 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10032

Trains: A or C to 168th Street

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, click here.

This program was funded in part by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.